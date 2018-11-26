Normandy, MO (KTRS) Police are asking the public to help catch a man suspected of murdering a McCluer South Berkeley High School student.

According to Normandy Police, 16-year-old Garrian Green Jr. was shot multiple times in the 5800 block of Bermuda Road at around 1:30 PM Saturday.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Korrie Black, who is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 122 pounds, and is likely driving a 2001 White Pontiac Grand Prix MLS with tinted windows and Missouri License plate MR2-V9P.

Korrie Black is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers.