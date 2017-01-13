Police searching for missing 12 yr old girl

( KTRS ) Police are searching for a missing St. Louis girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning. 12 yr old Kameill Taylor left her home at 6:10 am in the 5300 block of Labadie Ave. She was going to meet a friend and then walk to the bus stop, but never showed up […]

12 yr old Kameill Taylor left her home at 6:10 am in the 5300 block of Labadie Ave. She was going to meet a friend and then walk to the bus stop, but never showed up at the friends house and didn’t appear at the Carr Lane Middle School either.

Kameill is about 5 feet 7 inches, 160 pounds and has medium-length braided hair.

She was wearing black and purple Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, black scrub-style pants and a black polo shirt with a dark-colored plaid coat. She carried a bright-colored plaid book bag.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Kameill’s whereabouts to call 911.