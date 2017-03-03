Police searching for missing autistic woman

( KTRS ) Ferguson police and authorities across the area are searching for a missing autistic woman. 23 yr old Kourtney Maree Edwards, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was last seen walking away from her home on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30. Her house is located on North Harvey Ave and she was supposed to show up […]
( KTRS ) Ferguson police and authorities across the area are searching for a missing autistic woman.
23 yr old Kourtney Maree Edwards, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was last seen walking away from her home on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30.
Her house is located on North Harvey Ave and she was supposed to show up for work but never arrived.
Edwards is described as a black female, 5’9″, 240 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, she also has a tattoo of a palm tree on one of her feet and another tattoo on her right leg. Kourtney was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, white hooded sweatshirt and black pants and carrying a Mizzou backpack.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen her should call 911 or Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.