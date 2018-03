O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) The search is on after the mysterious disappearance of a father from St. Charles County.

Police say 39-year-old Adam Tumbrink of O’Fallon hasn’t been seen since Tuesday. His vehicle was found in a parking lot on Highway K near I-64 on Thursday, with his cellphone inside.

Anyone with any information is urged to call O’Fallon Police at 636-240-3200.