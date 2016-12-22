Police searching for missing, possibly suicidal teen

( KTRS ) The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teen girl. Missing is 16 yr old Torri Symone Flowers-Rhodes. She was last seen Wednesday around 6:30pm leaving a home on Greenbriar Dr in Florissant. Police say that after an argument with her mother Tori left home […]

Missing is 16 yr old Torri Symone Flowers-Rhodes. She was last seen Wednesday around 6:30pm leaving a home on Greenbriar Dr in Florissant. Police say that after an argument with her mother Tori left home with a black duffle bag and left behind a suicide note.

Tori Symone Flowers-Rhodes, is described as a black female, age 16, hgt 5’02, 160 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black jacket and black pants. Flowers-Rhodes has threatened suicide in the past and is known to cut herself when angry.

Anyone with information on Tori’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.