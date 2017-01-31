Police searching for missing runaway teen

Authorities report that 15 yr old Alex Arndt is missing and may still be in the St. Louis area, but he could be attempting to travel to California or Oregon.

Alex was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He’s described ad 6’1″, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde-brown hair.

If you’ve seen Alex, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Webster Groves Police Department 314-645-3000.