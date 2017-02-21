Police searching for missing woman with dementia

( KTRS ) Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman with dementia. Shirley Brown was reported missing Monday afternoon. She reportedly told a family member on Sunday evening that she was driving to Barnes-Jewish Hospital to visit a friend. Police say hospital staff didn’t see her and that she hasn’t been home since. Brown […]

Brown lives at a senior housing center in the 8500 block of Mackenzie Road in Affton and drives a van with Missouri license plate reading CJ6-9S.

Anyone with any information on Shirley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities immediately.