Police searching for missing woman with dementia

( KTRS ) Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman with dementia. Shirley Brown was reported missing Monday afternoon. She reportedly told a family member on Sunday evening that she was driving to Barnes-Jewish Hospital to visit a friend. Police say hospital staff didn’t see her and that she hasn’t been home since. Brown […]
( KTRS ) Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman with dementia.
Shirley Brown was reported missing Monday afternoon. She reportedly told a family member on Sunday evening that she was driving to Barnes-Jewish Hospital to visit a friend. Police say hospital staff didn’t see her and that she hasn’t been home since.
Brown lives at a senior housing center in the 8500 block of Mackenzie Road in Affton and drives a van with Missouri license plate reading CJ6-9S.
Anyone with any information on Shirley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities immediately.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.