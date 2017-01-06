Police searching for runaway 11 yr old in below freezing temperatures

Police have released an endangered person advisory for a 11-year-old boy who was last seen running away from a child care facility in north St. Louis County. Abreeyon Wilson was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Police say Wilson was a resident of the facility, he […]

Police have released an endangered person advisory for a 11-year-old boy who was last seen running away from a child care facility in north St. Louis County.

Abreeyon Wilson was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

Police say Wilson was a resident of the facility, he is described as is 5′ 2″, with a light build, brown hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the endangered person advisory was issued after all other options were exhausted.

As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, authorities are pleading to anyone with any information, on Abreeyon’s whereabouts, to please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.