ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis County Police have arrested three of six suspects involved in an assault on a MetroL ink train Monday, June 11. Police say the victim, Jeremy Davis, was taking a westbound train when the six suspects approached him and assaulted him, kicking and punching him. The assault took place between the Rock Road station and the University of Missouri-St. Louis South station.The suspects fled when the train arrived at the UMSL station.

The suspects in custody are charged with first degree assault. Davis has been treated for his injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the remaining three suspects who are seen in the surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6s-VUFZqm4g&feature=youtu.be