WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A toddler has died after being pulled from a private swimming pool in St. Charles County.

Authorities say that the 15-month-old girl was found unresponsive in the pool around 7:34 p.m. Friday by her grandparents at a home near near Wentzville.

Police say she later died at a hospital. Investigators say it appears the girl wandered from the home and fell into the pool.

Officials say the child’s grandfather tried to resuscitate the girl, as did first responders who arrived on scene.