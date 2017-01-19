Police: Victim shot in ankle on Kingshighway Blvd.

( KTRS ) Police are investigating a shooting. Very few details have been released, but a brief report says the shooting happened just before 8:30 pm last night, near Harney Ave and Kingshighway Blvd. The victim was shot once by a known subject in the ankle. An investigation is ongoing.

