Police: Victim shot in ankle on Kingshighway Blvd.

Local

( KTRS ) Police are investigating a shooting. Very few details have been released, but a brief report says the shooting happened just before 8:30 pm last night, near Harney Ave and Kingshighway Blvd. The victim was shot once by a known subject in the ankle. An investigation is ongoing.

2017/01/19 3:22 AM
