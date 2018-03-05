By: Mizzou Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mizzou Men’s Basketball forward Jontay Porter (Columbia, Mo.) has been named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday. The honor is the first weekly conference award of Porter’s career, and just the second time a Mizzou freshman has been recognized by the SEC.

Porter averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in wins at Vanderbilt (Feb. 27) and over Arkansas (March 3). Porter first racked up a season-best 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Commodores. His impressive stat line at Vanderbilt was the first 20-5-5 game accomplished by a Mizzou freshman since the 1998-99 season (Keyon Dooling).

Porter followed that effort with 19 points in the regular season finale at home vs. Arkansas (March 3). His 19-point output against the Razorbacks tied for the team scoring lead and helped the Tigers secure their 20th win of the season.

Porter’s honor is the first for a Mizzou freshman since the 2013-14 season when former guard Wes Clark picked up the first SEC Freshman of the Week award of the season on Nov. 11, 2013.