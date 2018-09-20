The following is a sponsored post paid for by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

I don’t know about you, but I am always looking for fun things to do with the family locally that are both entertaining and educational. Spending time together as a family unit is important, and when I can add a learning factor, it can really help with tightening the bond between us all. Prairie Day is one of those types of affairs that create a mixture of activities that has something for everyone—merging hiking, demonstrations, tours, entertainment, food, and plenty of things for everyone to do.

Here are 5 Reasons Why Your Family Should Participate in Prairie Day.

Gets the family moving

Video games, television, and the Internet are prime reasons why families are inactive and not spending time together. Spending the afternoon at Prairie Day gets the brood out of the house, moving and participating in activities that are perfect for the mind, body, and soul. Your kids will burn off their energy and you will burn off some calories and feed your activity tracker (yay for 10,000 steps a day!).

If you are looking for more family activities that promote moving and grooving, Prairie Day is for you. Participate in a hiking session, a tour of the prairie, dance to the live band, and more. You will all be active and engaged.

Enjoy the land

Missouri is an impressive state with beauty in every corner of it. Prairie Day is a celebration of the rare grasslands that are right here in our backyard. The natural history 250-acre reconstructed tallgrass prairie is something that we all should experience for ourselves to discover and appreciate.

The Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit is the location of Prairie Day.

Inexpensive and perfect for small and large families

If you are a family that is on a budget, it can get costly for many activities in our area. 15 and under aged children can enjoy Prairie Day for just $2 (kids 2 and under are free), and 16 and up attendees can enjoy the event for $6. Attendance for Missouri Botanical Garden members and Shaw Nature Reserve passholders is just $3.

A family of four can have a fun time at Prairie Day for under $20!

What a steal, and proceeds help support the nature reserve.

Great moment for everyone to unplug

I mentioned video games and the Internet earlier, but attending Prairie Day can give your whole group an unplugged event experience that is both positive and rewarding. Forget social media and being plugged in–tap into the beauty that is the prairie, and allow it to create special memories that are free of digital distractions.

Create memories

There’s so much to do at Prairie Day. Attending will give you all memories that you will want to relive for years to come.

Here are some additional things that are available during Prairie Day:

Living history characters re-enactments

Hike with a naturalist through the prairie to learn about prairie ecology, wildlife and plants

Flint-knapper will display and interpret artifacts of prairie life

Check out the tipi and sod-house

Watch weavers, a blacksmith and other craft demonstrations

We hope you and your children come out to Prairie Day and enjoy the festivities while learning more about our rare grasslands.

Prairie Day is Saturday, September 22nd. Visit this site for additional details.