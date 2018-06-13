WASHINGTON, DC (AP) President Donald Trump calls Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill “phony” for using a private plane during part of a recent trip through Missouri using an RV. Trump tweeted today that “people are really upset, so phony!” He says Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, should win the U.S. Senate race and repeated his endorsement of him.

McCaskill’s spokeswoman says she spent the majority of the trip last month on her RV but flew back to where she stayed overnight during the three-day tour. In a statement, McCaskill said, “Paying on my own dime to visit more Missouri veterans is not something I’m going to apologize for.” The tour was aimed at speaking with veterans.