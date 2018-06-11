St. Louis, MO (KTRS) President Trump is facing criticism from lawmakers and world leaders alike after reneging on the G7 Summit Communique shortly after Air Force One departed Quebeq on Saturday. Trump came under fire following a fury of tweets over the weekend, causing many lawmakers to question his motives.

Congressman Lacy Clay stated, “To pick a fight over some false issues, is wrong. It’s almost like he’s going on the instructions of Vladimir Putin.”

While the future of the Communique is uncertain, President Trump offered the G7 leaders an alternative – eliminate all barriers to global trade. Trump stated, “No tariffs, no barriers, that’s the way it should be, and no subsidies.”