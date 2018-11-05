Cape Girardeau, MO (KTRS) President Donald Trump is returning to Missouri ahead of Tuesday’s general election. The President will be in Cape Girardeau this evening to make one final push for Senate Candidate Josh Hawley and other Republicans. The campaign event is scheduled for 9 o’clock this evening at the Show Me Center, with doors scheduled to open at 6.

The event will also feature Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, as well as a performance of “God Bless the USA” by country artist Lee Greenwood.

Attorney General Josh Hawley is challenging Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill for her US Senate seat in a race that is currently within the margin of error.