St. Charles, MO (KTRS) President Donald Trump visited the St. Louis area on Wednesday to drum up support for the G-O-P tax overhaul plan.

Trump delivered his remarks to about a thousand supporters at the St. Charles Convention Center. The President laid out his selling points for the plan, which he claims will benefit the middle class and ultimately would “bring Main Street rolling back.”

“Under our plan middle class families will not only see their tax bill go down, they will see their incomes go up by an average of around $4,000 and that’s because we’re going to cut taxes on American businesses so they will compete for workers and they will raises salaries.” Trump said.

“It is not enough for the middle class to keep getting by. We want them to start getting way ahead.” Trump added.

Throughout his speech, Trump continued to incorporate this middle class theme, “Our focus is on helping the folks who work in the mailrooms and the machine shops of America, the plumbers, the carpenters, the cops, the teachers, the truck drivers, the pipe fitters, the people that like me best.”

The Missouri Democratic Party paints a different picture of this massive tax overhaul. Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber referred to the President’s talk as a “GOP tax scam.”

Webber released the following statement on behalf of the Missouri Democratic Party:

“Higher taxes on millions of middle-class Missourians. More expensive healthcare. Less money in the pockets of seniors throughout the entire state. That’s exactly how Donald Trump’s tax scam rips off working families in Missouri while also giving away handouts to billionaires and millionaires.”

At one point, Trump deviated from the tax reform bill to show his support for Attorney General Josh Hawley in his run for the U.S. Senate. In doing so, Trump took a shot at Hawley’s Democratic rival, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill.

“She wants your taxes to go up, she’s weak on crime, she’s weak on borders, she’s weak on illegal immigration and she’s weak on the military.”

Trump jokingly added, “Other than that, I think she’s doing a fantastic job.”

Displayed behind and around Trump was an American Flag, along with decorated Christmas trees and banners that read “Merry Christmas.” The President used this to conclude his speech, “Together we will give the American people a big, beautiful Christmas present.”

Trump reflected on his promise during his campaign to bring Merry Christmas back to the holiday season, “with Trump as your President, we’re going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators were gathered outside of the St. Charles Convention Center to protest the President’s visit.

Lisa Adams of St. Charles was among those voicing disapproval toward the President and the tax plan.

“This tax reform is only good for the very, very upper and not for the majority of the people in the United States. This president is a liar, cheater, and thief.” Adams said.

Trump supporters also gathered outside of the convention center. This resulted in a heated exchange of words at times between the two sides.

Jackie Pirone was among those supporters, “He’s doing everything for this country we’ve needed for a long time. It’s time to take back the power of the people. I just think we need to show a united front for him.”

This was the President’s second trip to Missouri in recent months to push the tax plan.