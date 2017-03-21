Press conference today for MLS Expansion team in St. Louis.

( KTRS ) City officials and those who support bringing a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis will be meeting later today. A press conference/ announcement is being held a the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis to unveil the ‘Community Benefits Agreement’ between the MLS Group and City of St. Louis. […]

