8:45 p.m.

Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker wouldn’t give details about his graduated income-tax plan in the final televised debate with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Pritzker and Rauner faced off Thursday night in Quincy. Pritzker has proposed replacing the state’s flat tax rate with a progressive income tax that requires wealthier taxpayers to pay more.

Pritzker was asked how a Peoria public school teacher would fare under his plan. He says the teacher should get a “tax break.”

Rauner says Pritzker wouldn’t provide details “because he knows the middle class is going to get crushed.”

Pritzker said after the debate he won’t discuss specifics because the plan would have to be negotiated with the Legislature if he becomes governor.

Rauner promised continued job growth and tax cuts, but Pritzker says the governor “made all these promises four years ago.”

___

7:45 p.m.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says a criminal investigation into his administration’s handling of a Legionnaires’ disease crisis at the state-run veterans’ home in Quincy is a “shameful abuse of power” by Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

The question about the crisis that has led to the deaths of 14 residents at the home since 2015 was the first one that Rauner was asked in his final televised debate against Democratic gubernatorial challenger J.B. Pritzker. Rauner has faced stiff criticism for his handling of the matter.

Rauner says the investigation is designed to divert attention from an allegation by Cook County officials that Pritzker fraudulently got a $330,000 tax break by pulling toilets from a home. Pritzker denies wrongdoing but has agreed to repay the money. Rauner says it’s a potentially criminal act.