Springfield, MO (KTRS) The St. Clair County state’s attorney is in line to become head of the Illinois State Police.

Governor Pritzker’s administration confirmed the nomination of Brendan Kelly for the position. Kelly ran for Congress in November, but lost to incumbent U.S. Representative Mike Bost.

“There’s nothing more important for government” than justice and public safety. As a prosecutor, I worked closely with state police on corruption investigations and drug cases.” Kelly said.

Kelly has been the St. Clair County prosecutor since 2010. He became a local resident in 1986 when his parents were stationed at Scott Air Force Base.

Kelly will need approval from the Illinois Senate.