New state campaign reports show Pritzker has pumped $146.5 million into his campaign. Pritzker’s self-funding and $50 million that Rauner gave his campaign in 2016 have fueled a combined $234 million fundraising total through September.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Hyatt Hotel fortune heir Pritzker has broken the national self-financing mark Republican Meg Whitman set by giving $144 million of her fortune toward an unsuccessful 2010 campaign for California governor.

Rauner is a former private equity investor who’s given $95 million to his campaigns since 2013.

The Chicago Tribune reports that since early 2017, Pritzker’s campaign has spent $135.9 million compared to $71.5 million by Rauner.