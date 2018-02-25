ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The body of the Rev. Billy Graham has reached the library bearing his name, ending a journey which took him down North Carolina roads filled with mourners paying their final respects.

The procession reached the Billy Graham Library literally four hours after it left the training center to head for Charlotte, where the evangelist was born. Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the hearse reached the library, where it was met by family members. Pallbearers removed the coffin and took it into the library, followed by the family members. Graham’s body will lie there in repose for two days.

Graham died on Wednesday. The library will serve as a backdrop for his funeral on Friday.