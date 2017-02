Producer For Oscar Nominated “Hacksaw Ridge” Talks About That Film And His Career

David Permut is the producer of “Hacksaw Ridge” which is an Oscar nominee for Best Picture. David joined John Carney to talk about that film and his career.

David Permut is the producer of “Hacksaw Ridge” which is an Oscar nominee for Best Picture. David joined John Carney to talk about that film and his career.

By Brady Hempen