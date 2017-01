Professor At Washington University Talks About Report Of Human-Pig Embryos Being Created

Dr. Dan Brennan, from Washington University, joined John Carney to talk about an article posted in a scientific journal called “Cell” which talked about how scientist have created human-pig embryos.

By Brady Hempen