Project Connect Held Fourth Public Meeting On NGA

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Community engagement efforts continue in the process of the planned development around the new NGA western headquarters.

On Tuesday night Project Connect held its fourth public meeting at Vashon High School to update provide an update and to gather more feedback from residents. Otis Williams, the executive director for the St. Louis Development Corporation, says the city is running on schedule with the site preparation. “We’re on schedule. We’ll continue to work to ready the site.”

The city has until January of 2018 to have the land cleared for the construction of the new facility.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay was also in attendance. He says he envisions a more livable community in this area within the next decade. “Communities where you have places to eat, go to the grocery store. We’re also looking at putting MetroLink in this area.”

City leaders say another Project Connect community meeting is planned within the next few months.