Project Connect Holds Third Public NGA Meeting

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Plans continue to revive the area of north St. Louis around the new NGA western headquarters.

Dozens attended Project Connect’s third public community meeting at Vashon High School Monday night. There NGA officials and St. Louis City leaders provided residents with updates about the process and initiatives.

NGA Public Affairs Officer David Berczek gave a presentation on the agency’s Partners In Education program.

“It’s an outreach and interaction with the local community to try to foster in students at an early age an interest in science, technology, engineering, or math related disciplines. Ideally we would like them to feed our workforce, our future workforce.” explained Berczek.

NGA officials also reported that a consulted has been hired to anaylize how the development within the area will impact property values.

Much of the discussion involved efforts to attract businesses, including grocery stores to this area that has been described as a “food desert.” Miriam Williams, a 10-year- resident of Old North St. Louis, says this is especially appealing.

“I have to go to Brentwood to purchase just about anything.” said Williams. “It would be nice to put that money back into your own community.” added Williams.

Project Connect is the Action Plan being developed by the City of St. Louis and its residents that will connect current initiatives being proposed by the public and private sectors in the neighborhoods north of downtown, including the Next NGA West headquarters.

The next Project Connect meeting is planned for February 21st.