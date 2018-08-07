JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri voters are deciding whether to implement a right-to-work law limiting labor union powers that had been passed more than a year ago by Republican state officials.

The law has been on hold since labor groups petitioned to force a public referendum. If voters approve it, Missouri would become the 28th state outlawing mandatory union fees in workplace contracts and the sixth Republican-led state to do so in the past six years.

The referendum appears as Proposition A on the Missouri ballot. A yes vote upholds the law, making Missouri a Right To Work state. A no vote overturns the law.