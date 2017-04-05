Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Proposition 2, MLS Bid Fail

Prop Fails 53%-47%

2017/04/05

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the St. Louis city elections (all times local):

It looks like St. Louis will remain a two-sport town after voters defeated a measure that would have helped pay for a stadium as part of an effort to lure a Major League Soccer franchise.

City voters turned down Proposition 2 on Tuesday by a 53 percent to 47 percent vote. It would have provided $60 million from a business use tax to help fund a soccer stadium.

MLS leaders have expressed strong interest in St. Louis, but only if voters agreed to public funding. The league is expected to award two expansion franchises this fall, both of which would begin play in 2020.

St. Louis has two professional franchises, the baseball Cardinals and the NHL Blues.

