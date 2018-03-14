St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Activists used the President’s visit to the St. Louis area on Wednesday to voice their concerns on several issues, with gun control at the top of their list.

Brian Wingbermuehle of Students Demand Action St. Louis, was among those who attended the protest in Frontenac, where President Trump was attending a fundraiser for Josh Hawley’s U.S. Senate campaign.

“These are commonsense gun reform issues that a majority of Americans support. They’re placing partisanship and politics over our lives.” Wingbermuehle said.

The President’s visit coincided with National School Walk Out Day, which was aimed at raising awareness about gun violence. Another National School Walk Out is planned for April 20 on the anniversary of Columbine.

Prior to Hawley’s fundraiser, Trump participated at a roundtable discussion on tax policy at Boeing.