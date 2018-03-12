Ladue, MO (KTRS) Members of Westboro Baptist Church plan to gather outside of John Burroughs School in Ladue on Monday in protest of a student-gay athlete..

The protest centers around football player Jake Bain who revealed his sexual orientation last fall. In response to the protest, students, staff, and community members are holding a counter protest outside of the school this morning.

Bain was recently honored as the “Hometown Hero” at Pride Night with the St. Louis Blues. He plans to attend Indiana State University this fall to play football.