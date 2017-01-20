Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Protests Planned In St. Louis For Inauguration Day

Protests Planned In St. Louis For Inauguration Day

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   Inauguration Day is being met with protests throughout the country, including here in St. Louis. The group "Occupy St.Louis" is scheduled to hold a demonstration from 2 p.m.  until 4 p.m. at the intersection of Skinker and Lindell. The St. Louis Solidarity Network will hold a protest at five this afternoon at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway in downtown St. Louis.

2017/01/20 10:21 AM
Protests Planned In St. Louis For Inauguration Day

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   Inauguration Day is being met with protests throughout the country, including here in St. Louis.

The group “Occupy St.Louis” is scheduled to hold a demonstration from 2 p.m.  until 4 p.m. at the intersection of Skinker and Lindell. The St. Louis Solidarity Network will hold a protest at five this afternoon at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway in downtown St. Louis.

Stay tuned to the Big 550 KTRS for Inauguration Day Coverage throughout the day.

