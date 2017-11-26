St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The public is being asked to weigh in on the future of the old Jamestown Mall site.

St. Louis County held an Informational Open House at Christian Northeast Hospital on Monday to allow residents to present ideas on how they would like to see the once vibrant north county mall redeveloped.

“Since I came into office in 2015, returning this property to productive use has been a top priority,” County Executive Stenger said.

Hundreds turned out for the event to offer input. Longtime north St. Louis County resident Lena Like was among those who attended, “I’m hoping to see some type of development that’s community oriented – something that could give back to the community. It could be houses and/or more stores or businesses. I’m not too set on just one individual something happening there.”

“Right now it’s just an eye sore plus it’s not safe. I’m just looking for it being something great and I really believe it can be.” Like added.

David Stokes, Executive Director of Great Rivers Habitat Alliance, says he wants to see it returned to a more natural state.

“A portion of this is in the floodplain and I think a real benefit for the region to be returned to a more natural floodplain status.” Stokes said.

John Almstedt offered several unique ideas for the redevelopment of the property.

“I think a good idea would be making the Sears into a St. Louis County Police Department. Green space would probably be the best thing. We don’t need more apartments or house in north county. There’s too many out there already. Maybe it would be nice to put the ice skating rink out there.” Almstedt suggested.

The St. Louis County Port Authority recently contracted to purchase the final two parcels of Jamestown Mall. The final sales will close in late December. St. Louis County officials hope for demolition to begin in the summer of 2018.

Jamestown Mall closed in 2014 after 41 years.

Those who didn’t attend the open house can still give feedback online at www.stlco.com/jamestown.