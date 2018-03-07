Bridgeton, MO (KTRS) The EPA is seeking public input on the clean up of radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill.

Hundreds turned out for the EPA’s public meeting at the Machinists Hall in Bridgeton Tuesday night. It appeared that most who attended expressed disapproval of the EPA’s preferred plan, also known as Alternative Four. This would remove 70 % of the radioactive waste.

Those in attendance showed favor for Alternative Seven, which would remove nearly 100-percent of the radioactive waste. The public has through April 23rd to provide feedback on the EPA’s website.

The EPA’s full plan is available at https://semspub.epa.gov/work/07/30352175.pdf