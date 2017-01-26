Public Weighs In On Propose Ice Complex

Clayton, MO (KTRS) The proposed ice complex at Creve Coeur Park seems to be receiving a lot of public support.

That’s what was expressed by most who attended Wednesday night’s informational hearing about the planned St. Louis Ice Center, hosted by the St. Louis County Planning Commission. The indoor/outdoor ice complex will serve as a practice facility for the St. Louis Blues and a destination for youth hockey clubs.

Diane Metzger, who plays for hockey for the St. Louis Edge and the St. Louis Lions, is among many who spoke in favor of this project. “This ice arena project will give youth programs and recreational programs the opportunity to grow, which will be vital to our community.”

Most in attendance shared Metzger’s view, however some expressed their disapproval of the project due to environmental reasons.

Herb Huebner, the vice-president of conservation for the St. Louis Audobon Society, voiced his opposition to the project. He says he worries that this would “machinery used to make the ice and all the cars running all over the place would create more pollution.” Huebner also says this would be detrimental to wild life with the loss of habitat.

The St. Louis County Planning Commission will now submit a report to the County Council and the Department of Natural Resources.