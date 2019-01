St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The public’s help is needed in finding a missing south St. Louis girl.

Authorities say 11-year-old Mia Conway was last seen at the Jack In The Box at Grand And Bates on Monday afternoon. According to family members, Mia has left home before, but this time she left some troubling notes.

Anyone with any information should call St. Louis Police at 314- 231-1212