ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Officials with MERS Goodwill of St. Louis are hoping to reunite a box full of World War Two medals … including a Purple Heart … with their owner, or the owner’s family. The medals are believed to have belonged to Marvin L. Cox who may have been a doctor in Belleville.

Ron Scanlon with Goodwill in St. Louis says once in awhile they come across items they think may have been accidentally donated.

Scanlon says the medals are being held at the Goodwill headquarters downtown on Locust Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the local Goodwill office at (314) 241-3464. Otherwise, Scanlon says they’ll turn over the medals to Jefferson Barracks.