Quaker Window Products said Thursday it will construct the plant in Eldon, which is about 30 miles (48.28 kilometer) southwest of Jefferson City.

The company already employs about 1,000 people at its Freeburg factory.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Quaker plans to buy more than 100 acres of land in Eldon for its 200,000-square-foot factory.

Quaker spokesman Bill Sifflard said the factory will manufacture aluminum windows for commercial use.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the plant opening next fall.