Questions Raised Over Attorney General Hawley’s Residence

Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Missouri’s new Republican attorney general says he doesn’t intend to live in Jefferson City, despite a state law that appears to require him to “reside” there.

Josh Hawley lives about twenty miles north Jefferson City near Ashland. A state law says the attorney general “shall reside at the seat of government,” which the Missouri Constitution says is Jefferson City.

However, a legal analysis provided Tuesday by a deputy attorney general says Hawley is following the law because his home is within “ordinary commuting distance” of Jefferson City.

Assistant House Minority Leader Gina Mitten, a Democrat from St. Louis, says Hawley can either live in Columbia or be attorney general, but he can’t do both.