Raja The Elephant Turns 24 Today!

Raja The Elephant Turns 24 Today!

Raja The Elephant Turns 24 Today!

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  Raja the elephant turns 24 today. The St. Louis Zoo will host a party Tuesday morning to celebrate Raja birthday.  is the proud papa of Maliha, Jade, Kenzi and Priya. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo back on this date in 1992.  

2016/12/27 10:16 AM

