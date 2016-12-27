St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Raja the elephant turns 24 today. The St. Louis Zoo will host a party Tuesday morning to celebrate Raja birthday. is the proud papa of Maliha, Jade, Kenzi and Priya. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo back on this date in 1992.
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Raja the elephant turns 24 today.
The St. Louis Zoo will host a party Tuesday morning to celebrate Raja birthday. is the proud papa of Maliha, Jade, Kenzi and Priya.
Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo back on this date in 1992.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.