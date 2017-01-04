Rattie Claimed Off Waivers

Rattie’s New Team Will be in St. Louis on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed winger Ty Rattie off waivers from the St. Louis Blues and placed backup goalie Eddie Lack on injured reserve.

In a series of moves Wednesday, general manager Ron Francis also says the Hurricanes recalled goalie Michael Leighton from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and sent goalie Daniel Altshuller back to the minors.

The 23-year-old Rattie has not played in an NHL game since Nov. 28 and scored all four of his career goals last season.

Rattie could get a chance to play his former teammates immediately. The Hurricanes are at the Scottrade Center on Thursday night.