Rattie Claimed Off Waivers

Rattie’s New Team Will be in St. Louis on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed winger Ty Rattie off waivers from the St. Louis Blues and placed backup goalie Eddie Lack on injured reserve.
In a series of moves Wednesday, general manager Ron Francis also says the Hurricanes recalled goalie Michael Leighton from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and sent goalie Daniel Altshuller back to the minors.
The 23-year-old Rattie has not played in an NHL game since Nov. 28 and scored all four of his career goals last season.
Rattie could get a chance to play his former teammates immediately. The Hurricanes are at the Scottrade Center on Thursday night.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.