Rauner Calls Illinois Lawmakers Back to End Budget Impasse

Illinois lawmakers will go back to work this month.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is calling state legislators into a special session to work out a budget deal and end an impasse that could soon enter a third year.

In a Facebook video, Rauner accuses majority Democrats of ignoring his recommendations. He says there are tough choices to make before the start of the July 1 fiscal year.

Illinois hasn’t had a budget since 2015 when Rauner took office. He’s wants pro-business reforms with a budget, saying it’ll help dig Illinois out of a financial mess. Democrats say Rauners’s ideas would hurt the middle class and are not related to the budget.

The special session is set for June 21 to June 30.

“Today, I’m calling the General Assembly back here to Springfield — a continuous special session that will start next week and stay in effect until a balanced budget is passed,” Rauner said. “We have tough, urgent choices to make and the legislature must be present to make them.”

“It is a true compromise,” Rauner said of the budget plan. “And one I hope the majority in the General Assembly will accept. It won’t be easy but we have an opportunity to do the right think for Illinois.”

House speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago) issued a statement saying, “We have stated unequivocally that a resolution to the governor’s budget crisis — which has resulted in eight credit downgrades and tripled the state’s debt — must be our top priority.”

“Wherever we can compromise with the governor without hurting middle-class families, Democrats have worked to find common ground so we can get the governor to work with us and pass a balanced budget, but he has refused to do so. Per the governor’s request, House Democrats have voted to cut property taxes, reform workers’ compensation, make changes that will improve the business climate and level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses, reform the state procurement code and sell the Thompson Center. With each attempt to meet Governor Rauner halfway, we urged him to return to the table to negotiate a state budget. The governor refused.”