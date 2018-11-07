CHICAGO (AP) — Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has conceded to Democratic opponent J.B. Pritzker.

Rauner’s concession came less than an hour after polls closed Tuesday. Early vote totals had Pritzker with about 65 percent of the vote. Rauner shared the remaining percentage with two independent candidates. In his concession speech, Rauner said it is time to put aside partisan differences. He added it was an honor to serve as governor.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Pritzker, a billionaire, held a strong lead over Rauner in most polls leading up to the voting. He appears to have capitalized not only on Rauner’s lack of popularity but broader dissatisfaction with GOP President Donald Trump.

Also getting a lot of attention were four congressional districts Democrats targeted that could help the party win House control. Democrats also look to increase their majorities in the Statehouse.

Enthusiasm during the campaign was high, as Democrats pushed back against President Donald Trump and his policies and Republicans tried to hold on to some power in the left-leaning state. Election officials said last week that mail and early voting numbers had surpassed the 2014 total.

___

10:05 a.m.

Illinois’ yearslong budget stalemate and higher taxes are among the issues on voters’ minds as they made their pick for the state’s next governor.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying for a second term against Democrat J.B. Pritzker, Libertarian Grayson “Kash” Jackson and Conservative Party candidate and GOP state Sen. Sam McCann.

Dan Bitner of Springfield cast his early ballot on Monday for Pritzker. He says “After four years, Rauner hasn’t gotten much of anything done.” Bitner thinks Pritzker, a billionaire businessman, is the better choice to straighten out Illinois’ financial problems.

Chris Hansen of Elburn voted for Rauner because he fears Pritzker’s solutions will mean higher taxes. The 34-year-old parts manager at a Harley Davidson dealer says “I can’t afford any more taxes.”

__

6:20 a.m.

Polls are now open in Illinois where Democrats are looking to return to dominance in Illinois.

They hope to win the governor’s office and all other statewide seats and flip up to four Republican-held congressional districts.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying for a second term against billionaire J.B. Pritzker, while Democratic state Sen. Kwame Raoul and GOP attorney Erika Harold are vying for an open attorney general seat.

The four congressional districts Democrats are targeting could help the party win House control. Democrats also look to increase their majorities in the Statehouse.

Enthusiasm has been high, as Democrats push back against President Donald Trump and his policies and Republicans try to hold on to some power in the left-leaning state. Election officials said last week that mail and early voting numbers had already surpassed the 2014 total.

___

11:15 p.m.

Democrats are looking to return to dominance in Illinois, potentially winning the governor’s office and all other statewide seats and flipping up to four Republican-held congressional districts.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner will try for a second term against billionaire J.B. Pritzker, while Democratic state Sen. Kwame Raoul and GOP attorney Erika Harold are vying for an open attorney general seat.

The four congressional districts Democrats are targeting could help the party win House control. Democrats also look to increase their majorities in the Statehouse.

Enthusiasm has been high, as Democrats push back against President Donald Trump and his policies and Republicans try to hold on to some power in the left-leaning state. Election officials said last week that mail and early voting numbers had already surpassed the 2014 total.