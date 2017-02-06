Rauner hires Munger as a deputy governor

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2017/02/06
CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has hired former state Comptroller Leslie Munger to serve as a deputy governor.

In a statement released first to The Associated Press on Friday, Rauner says Munger will focus on long-term budgeting and work with human services organizations hit hard by the state budget impasse.

Rauner appointed Munger comptroller in 2015, after Judy Baar Topinka died. The Lincolnshire Republican lost a re-election bid in November to Democrat Susana Mendoza.
Munger will serve in addition to current Deputy Governor Trey Childress and will earn $135,000 annually.

Rauner’s office says the money was freed up when former Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle left her $198,000-per-year position on Rauner’s executive staff.

Munger is a former executive with Helene Curtis and served on the board of a non-profit organization.

