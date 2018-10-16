Rauner and Pritzker released partial copies of their 2017 tax returns Tuesday.

Rauner’s filing shows he and his wife reported about $54 million in state taxable income and $52.7 million in federal adjusted gross income. They paid $13.9 million in federal income taxes and $2.1 million in state income tax.

Pritzker and his wife reported state taxable income of about $55 million and federal adjusted gross income of $41.1 million. They paid $17.3 million in federal taxes and about $2.4 million in state taxes.

Rauner is a multimillionaire former private equity investor. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and a billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune.

Neither candidate has released his full returns or provided detailed documentation on the source of his income or deductions.