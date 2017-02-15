Rauner’s 3rd budget likely to be shelved like the first 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will propose a third annual budget that is likely to be shelved by the Legislature like his first two.

Rauner addresses a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday. He will outline budget priorities for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

There has been no state budget since July 2015. The Republican has bickered with Democrats in the Legislature over increasing taxes and cutting spending.

The state is on track to build up a $5 billion deficit by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. It has $11 billion in overdue bills and pension-program shortfalls totally $130 billion.

The Senate has been working on a plan that increases revenue and addresses some Rauner priorities.