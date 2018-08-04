The Republican OK’d the measure for small backseat passengers Friday.

Rear-facing restraints are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics .

Children taller than 40 inches or weighing more than 40 pounds are exempt.

Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch is a sponsor of the legislation. The Hillside Democrat says it replaces a law that merely required motorists to provide an “approved” safety seat for children under 8.

The initial plan in the Senate by Tinley Park Democratic Sen. Michael Hastings hit a snag because it included a $75 fine for first-time offenders. Lawmakers found that unfair. Welch says the law leaves penalties to authorities’ discretion.