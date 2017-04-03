Rebranding Campaign Launched For Kraftig

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Kräftig and Kräftig Light have a new look. On Monday, the William K. Busch Brewing Company announced the launch of its rebranding campaign. Billy Busch, president and CEO of the William K. Busch Brewing Company, said the idea came from two of his children. “My kids said to me we need […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Kräftig and Kräftig Light have a new look.

On Monday, the William K. Busch Brewing Company announced the launch of its rebranding campaign. Billy Busch, president and CEO of the William K. Busch Brewing Company, said the idea came from two of his children.

“My kids said to me we need to make it more fun. We need to make it brighter, more fresh, and make it look much more like a premium American lager, which we are. That really resonated with me and I realized that’s what we needed to do.” explained Busch.

The new colors, which are principally gold and silver, pays tribute to the brand’s 30 national industry awards.

“The colors pay homage to those awards.” Busch said.

The Busch brewing legacy is also printed on the cans and secondary packaging as part of the rebranding campaign.

Rick Davis, the company’s vice president of sales, said the rebranding is designed to help educate consumers about the quality of Kräftig and Kräftig Light, which he described as “real American lagers.”

“As a tribute to Billy’s great-grandfather, grandfather, and father – brewers Adolphus Busch, August A. Busch Sr., and “Gussie” Busch Jr., respectively, we maintain an uncompromising commitment to quality in everything we do,” Davis added.

Busch said it’s unclear on if or how much the brand’s new look will increase sales, but he said “we will definitely look cooler to the contemporary adult than we have before.”

Cardinals’ fans had the opportunity to see the new packaging at Busch Stadium for the home opener on Sunday. Busch said the consumers will gradually see the new packaging on store shelves and in bars in the coming days.