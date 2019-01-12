St, Louis, MO (KTRS) The region is getting pounded with a major snow storm.

This has resulted in hazardous road conditions. Dozens of accidents were reported during the Friday evening commute. Motorists were stranded on I-44 in Valley Park for more than 12 hours.

MODOT has more than 200 trucks on the roads trying to keep up with the heavy snowfall. MODOT advises to stay off of the roads if possible,

The National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Sunday. Some areas could see as much as a foot of snow by the time the storm winds down.