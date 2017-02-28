Relatively quiet Mardi Gras celebration in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police say the St. Louis Mardi Gras celebration was a little less rowdy than in recent years. Weather may have been part of the reason. After several days of unseasonably warm weather, Saturday was cold for the nation’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration behind the one in New Orleans. Still, several thousand […]
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police say the St. Louis Mardi Gras celebration was a little less rowdy than in recent years.
Weather may have been part of the reason. After several days of unseasonably warm weather, Saturday was cold for the nation’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration behind the one in New Orleans. Still, several thousand people turned out in the city’s Soulard area.
Police say 45 people were arrested, mostly minors in possession of alcohol or for having fake IDs.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.