The defense got underway on day four of the Trenton Forster trial. Forster is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder in 2016. Relatives of Forster took the stand and described him as anxious and suicidal during the months leading-up to the killing, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Forster’s grandmother testified that he seemed to be on drugs and alcohol and talked a lot about buying a gun and committing suicide. The defense has stated that Forster’s mental health issues should be taken into consideration, and he should be convicted of second degree murder, not first, which would make him eligible for parole.